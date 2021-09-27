हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amazon Great Indian Festival

Amazon Great Indian Festival to begin from October 3, coincides with Flipkart sale

Amazon has already launched a microsite for the Great Indian Festival 2021 sale, hinting impending deals on smartphones and other electrical items.

Amazon Great Indian Festival to begin from October 3, coincides with Flipkart sale

The dates for the next Great Indian Festival have been changed by Amazon, while Flipkart's Big Billion Days event has been postponed. The Flipkart and Amazon sale events in India will now begin on October 3. The Great Indian Festival was originally slated to begin on October 4. 

The Amazon sale, like last year, will extend the full month, according to the e-commerce giant. Customers can take advantage of temporary price reductions and cashback offers across a variety of categories, including smartphones, PCs, mobile accessories, and more. Amazon Prime members will have access to discount deals a day ahead of the general public. The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, on the other side, will run until October 10, and shoppers may expect similar deals.

Amazon has already launched a microsite for the Great Indian Festival 2021 sale, hinting impending deals on smartphones and other electrical items. Amazon's Echo smart speakers and displays, Fire TV gadgets, and Kindle E-book readers will all be discounted during the next sale. The company offered new products from well-known brands such as Samsung and others.

Amazon has teamed up with HDFC Bank to provide customers a 10% immediate discount on both regular and EMI transactions this year. Moreover, during the Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon Pay users will be able to save up to Rs 5,000. Other offers include no-interest EMI and free delivery. 

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, on the other hand, will see the introduction of new devices such as the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition, and Realme Narzo 50. Flipkart also disclosed that at the Flipkart event, manufacturers such as Motorola and Nokia would introduce new smart-TVs. The Walmart-backed marketplace will offer discounts of up to 80% on devices and accessories such as smartwatches and power banks.

