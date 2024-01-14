Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Checkout The Top 5 Smartphone Deals ASAP On These Brands

New Delhi: The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is currently underway and will continue until January 18. The e-commerce giant, Amazon, is offering discounts and lucrative deals on a variety of smartphones, heightening the excitement for those seeking new mobile phones. Notably, this marks the company's first major event of the year.

For users intending to purchase a new smartphone this year, this sale offers a golden opportunity. Amazon is implementing substantial price cuts on leading brands such as Apple, Samsung, Redmi, Motorola, and many more. Interestingly, an additional 10 percent instant discount will be available for SBI credit card users opting for EMI transactions. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Series To Receive 7 Years Of Software Support, OS Upgrades!)

Now, let's take a quick look at the top smartphone deals available right now

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The smartphone is currently priced at Rs 1,24,999 on Amazon for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant during the Republic Day sale. Furthermore, the company is also offering a Rs 10,000 instant discount when making a payment via HDFC Bank credit cards.

Apple iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 features a dual-camera system on the back. It also offers a number of impressive features, including sensor-shift optical image stabilization (OIS) on the main lens. It is listed at Rs 49,999 during the sale. You can get an additional Rs 1,000 discount on payment made through SBI Bank credit card or EMI transaction.

iQOO 11 5G

This handset is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It is available at a price tag of Rs 44,999 on Amazon. Moreover, the company is also offering a Rs 2,000 discount on payments made through SBI Bank credit cards.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

The smartphone is a foldable phone, featuring a 6.9-inch P-OLED display with a smooth 165Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM. During the Amazon sale, the smartphone is priced at Rs 69,999. There will be No-cost EMIs for up to 9 months. (Also Read: OnePlus 12 India Price Leaked On Amazon Ahead Of Launch Event On January 23)

Redmi Note 13 5G

The newly launched smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor for smooth performance and multitasking. It is available at a price of Rs 17,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale. You can avail an additional discount of Rs 1,000 when making a payment using SBI bank credit cards.