Samsung Galaxy S24 Series To Receive 7 Years Of Software Support, OS Upgrades!

New Delhi: South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung is set to launch its S24 series, loaded with AI features, in India and global markets at the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for January 17, 2024. Ahead of the official launch, there are reports that the Samsung S24 series is likely to offer seven years of software support, along with major OS upgrades, for its latest smartphone lineup.

If the reports are true, the S24 series could receive updates up to Android version 21. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series follows Google's announcement of similar support for its Pixel 8 series phones. The upcoming smartphone series includes the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Galaxy AI is coming. Join us at #SamsungUnpacked, on Jan 17, 2024 at 11:30 PM.







— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) January 4, 2024

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus are likely to be powered by the Samsung Exynos 2400 chipset and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in the global market. On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 Ultra could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in all markets. (Also Read: OnePlus 12 India Price Leaked On Amazon Ahead Of Launch Event On January 23)

Here are the leaked specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Galaxy S24 Leaked Specifications:

The smartphone sports a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. The handset is loaded with a 4,000 mAh battery and packs a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP primary sensor.

Galaxy S24+ Leaked Specifications

The handset is equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440x3120 pixels. It could be loaded with two storage variants, 256GB and 512GB, respectively, along with a 4,900 mAh battery.

Galaxy S24 Ultra Leaked Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display and is rumored to pack a quad-rear camera setup with a 200MP main sensor. The smartphone could be loaded with a 5,000 mAh battery. (Also Read: Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Design Tweaks Grab Attention Again Ahead of Official Launch)