Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Contest: Guess correct deal prize of Mi Notebook 14 and win prize

New Delhi: Online retailer Amazon is giving Indian customers an added reason to rejoice this Republic Day.

Amazon has announced 'Great Republic Day Sales', offering a host of exciting deals on small, as well as large appliances, TVs, furniture, home appliances, sports, auto products, toys and more. Additionally, customers also have a chance to win Rs 1,000 prize during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Contest.

Amazon has tweeted, "A correct guess and you win the Amazon Gift Voucher."

A correct guess and you win the Amazon Gift Voucher. Guess the deal price and share it with us @amazonIN and use #AmazonGreatRepublicDaySale #NewBeginningsBigSavings T&C: https://t.co/LppDFSaQmO pic.twitter.com/XdWBffA61i — Amazon India (@amazonIN) January 20, 2021

You will have to follow certain terms and conditions.

Follow the official Twitter handle @AmazonIn

Guess and share the correct deal prize of Mi Notebook 14

Tag Amazon and use #AmazonGreatRepublicDaySale and #NewBeginningsBigSavings

5 lucky winners will get a chance to win Amazon Gift vouchers worth Rs 1,000

Winners will be announced on January 27, 2021

Prizes will be delivered on or before February 2021

During the sale, customers can choose their favourite brands and products at great prices from this specially curated storefront from January 20 to January 23, 2021. Amazon is offering up to 75 percent off on wireless speakers, upto 70 percent off on headphones, upto 60 percent off on soundbars, upto 45 percent off on 40 and 43 inch TVs, upto 35 percent off on 32 inch TVs and upto 40 percent off on Echo, Fire TV and Kindle.

Customers will get upto 80 percent off on clothing footwear, watches and more and also on mens and womens footwear. Customers using State Bank of India credit card will get 10 percent instant discount upto Rs 1,500 and on minimum purchase of Rs 5,000.