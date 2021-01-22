Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Here's the scheme to get Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max at Rs 1,599

New Delhi: Online retailer Amazon is giving Indian customers yet another chance to buy Xiaomi products at great prices.

During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, smartphone enthusiasts can look to buy the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max at effective price of Rs 1,599. You ask how? Well, Amazon is offering the Redmi Note 9 for just Rs 14,999 as against Rs 18,999. However, on this phone, there is also an special exchange offer of Rs 13,400, thus bringing the effective price of the phone at only Rs 1,599.

Other great offers on smartphone during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

During the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, you can buy Samsung Galaxy M31 for just Rs 14,999. The actual price of this phone is Rs 16,499. You can also get an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on this phone with 6GB RAM and 128GB memory. The iPhone 12 Mini, priced at Rs 69,900 is available at a discount of Rs 5,410 and can be bought for Rs 64,490 during the sale. iPhone 7 (32GB) is available at Rs 23,990, Galaxy M01 Core (2GB RAM / 32GB) at Rs 5,999.

Amazon 'Great Republic Day Sales', kicked off from January 23, offering a host of exciting deals on small, as well as large appliances, TVs, furniture, home appliances, sports, auto products, toys and more. During the sale, customers can choose their favourite brands and products at great prices from this specially curated storefront till January 23, 2021.

Amazon is offering up to 75 percent off on wireless speakers, upto 70 percent off on headphones, upto 60 percent off on soundbars, upto 45 percent off on 40 and 43 inch TVs, upto 35 percent off on 32 inch TVs and upto 40 percent off on Echo, Fire TV and Kindle. Customers will get upto 80 percent off on clothing footwear, watches and more and also on mens and womens footwear.

Customers using State Bank of India credit card will get 10 percent instant discount upto Rs 15,00 and on minimum purchase of Rs 5,000.