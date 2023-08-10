trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647378
Amazon India Enables Exports Worth Over Rs 66,000 Crore, Digitises 62 Lakh MSMEs

In the last year, the company said it has helped create about 1.4 lakh direct and indirect jobs across industries.

Aug 10, 2023

New Delhi:  Amazon India on Thursday said it has cumulatively digitized 62 lakh micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and enabled exports worth USD 8 billion.
As part of its 2025 pledge for key focus areas of job creation, exports, and digitizing MSMEs, the company has created 13 lakh direct and indirect jobs out of its pledge to create 2 million (20 lakh) jobs. (Also Read: 10 ChatGPT Ideas That Can Help Students Earn Money)

Amazon is well on track to fulfill its pledges, it said. (Also Read: Dreams Are Forever: Tale Of A Peon Who Used To Sleep In A Warehouse Became India's 45th Richest Man With A Net Worth Of Rs 88,000 Crore)

In the last year, the company said it has helped create about 1.4 lakh direct and indirect jobs across industries like IT, e-commerce, manufacturing, content creation, and skill development.

Started in 2021, Amazon Smbhav Venture fund is a USD 250 million fund focused on startups in technology, agriculture, and health, among others.

The fund has invested in startups such as FreshtoHome, Hopscotch, Cashify, smallcase, and MyGlamm in the last 24 months, Amazon said in a statement.

