Amazon India Happiness Days sale: Up to 40% off on smartphones, check offers on TVs, electronics

Amazon India Happiness Days sale: Up to 40% off on smartphones, check offers on TVs, electronics

New Delhi: Amazon has announced the Amazon Extra Happiness Days sale to offer smartphones, smart televisions, consumer electronics products and more at discounted prices. 

The Amazon Extra Happiness Days sale will follow the recently concluded Amazon Great Indian Festival (GIF) sale that kicked off early this month on October 3. During the Extra Happiness Days sale, customers will be able to buy smartphones, large appliances, consumer electronics, clothes and more at discounted prices. 

Several brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Whirlpool, Bajaj Appliances, Lakme, and Adidas, among others, will be offering their products at discount during the Extra Happiness Days sale. 

Amazon is offering up to a 40% discount on smartphones during the Amazon Extra Happiness Days sale. Customers can avail of up to Rs 10,000 savings on the OnePlus 9 smartphone. 

Moreover, by clubbing other offers, customers can buy the OnePlus Nord CE for as low as Rs 22,999. Meanwhile, Redmi 9 Activ is selling for as low as Rs 7,650 by availing of bank discounts. 

Here’s the list of other smartphones on sale: 

Smartphone                 Sale price (With Bank and Exchange offers) 

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE            Rs 22,999 

iQOO Z5 5G                            Rs 20,990 

iQOO Z3                                  Rs 16,490 

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021     Rs 10,800

Customers can also avail of an additional 10% discount on Axis Bank, Citibank and IndusInd Bank credit cards and debit card transactions. Select banks are also offering discounts on EMI transactions. Also Read: Sensex tanks 456 points; Nifty slumps below 18,300

During the sale, customers can avail of discounts and offers on other category products. They buy an extended warranty on televisions starting from Rs 99. Also Read: Good news for employees in India, companies planning to give 9.3% salary hike in 2022

