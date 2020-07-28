हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amazon introduces new home screen design for Alexa app

One will now see the Alexa button at the top of the home screen to make it easier to immediately find the app and start talking.

Amazon introduces new home screen design for Alexa app

New Delhi: Amazon on Tuesday introduced a new home screen design for the Alexa app with updated navigation to help customers get things done quickly.

Coming to iOS and Android, the update aims to give customers access to frequently-used app features directly from the home screen while navigating a simplified layout to find everything they need.

"We are rolling out this update worldwide over the next month, and we expect all existing app customers to have access to the update by late-August. New customers can download the Alexa app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store," the company said in a statement.

As consumers use the app, they will now see personalised suggestions on their home screen based on what they care about most, like accessing reminders or listening to an Audible Book.

One will now see the Alexa button at the top of the home screen to make it easier to immediately find the app and start talking.

One can also still enable a hands-free experience, where they can just say "Alexa" whenever the app is open on the screen.

New users will see suggestions to get started with Alexa, to play songs from Amazon Music or to manage their shopping list.

In addition, one can now select "More" on the bottom navigation bar to bring up app-wide features such as Reminders, Routines, Skills, Settings, and more.

