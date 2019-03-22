Amazon kicks off Apple Fest, offers upto Rs 17,000 off on iPhone X –Check out more deals

Bengaluru: Amazon.in on Friday announced Apple Fest with special deals and EMI offers starting as low as Rs 4,666 per month on Apple phones.

Under the 7-day sale, Apple enthusiasts can also grab other other Apple products like tablets, wearables and laptops at lowest prices until March 28, 2019, Amazon India said.

Customers will get up to Rs 17,000 off on iPhone X with easy No-cost EMI tenure of up to 9 months. iPhone 6S will start as low as Rs 27,999 with convenient No-cost EMI starting Rs 4,666 a month.

During the fest, customers can get up to Rs 15,000 off and avail No-cost EMI on Credit cards of all major banks on the classic laptop from Apple, the Macbook Air.

Customers can also get their hands on Apple Pencil and iPad accessories starting Rs 1,499 and Mac accessories starting Rs 1,699. Music enthusiasts can also get Apple’s Beats on a flat Rs 5,300 off during the Fest.

Check out the Apple Fest offers

iPhone 6S

Available at Rs 27,999

Rs 4,666 a month; No-cost EMI on Credit & Debit cards of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI

iPhone X (64 GB)

Available at Rs 73,999

Rs 8,222 a month; No-cost EMI on Credit & Debit cards of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI

Apple iPad (6th Gen)

Available at Rs 24,990

No-cost EMI on all major Credit cards & Bajaj Finserv EMI cards

Apple Watch Series 3

Available at Rs 23,990

No-cost EMI on Credit & Debit cards from all major banks & Bajaj Finserv EMI cards

Apple MacBook Pro (13" Retina, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

Available at Rs 1,04,900

No-cost EMI on all major Credit cards & Bajaj Finserv EMI cards; Up to 15,000 off

Apple Beats Solo 3

Available at Rs 18,499

Rs 871 a month; Flat INR 5,300 off; No-cost EMI on Credit & Debit cards from all major banks