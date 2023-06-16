Amazon Debuts Budget-Friendly Subscription ‘Prime Lite’ In India

Amazon has recently launched an affordable variant of its popular Prime subscription in India, known as Prime Lite. The move is aimed at providing a cost-effective option for customers while maintaining some of the core benefits of the Prime subscription. Priced at Rs. 999 for an annual subscription, Prime Lite offers customers several benefits, including free two-day delivery, exclusive access to Prime deals, and early access to Amazon products. The full Amazon Prime subscription, in comparison, costs Rs 1,499 for an annual subscription. Despite the lower price point, Prime Lite does not compromise entirely on the quality of service provided.

Subscribers can still enjoy unlimited streaming of videos in HD on up to two devices simultaneously, which can be particularly appealing to users with shared accounts. Additionally, Prime Lite members are eligible for no-rush shipping with cashback rewards and a 5 percent cashback on purchases made with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

However, the cheaper subscription comes with its own limitations.

Unlike the regular Prime subscription, Prime Lite excludes services like Amazon Music, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming, and Prime Advantage benefits. Additionally, it doesn't grant access to one-day, same-day, and scheduled delivery options. Restrictions also apply to Prime Video, which can only be streamed on two devices simultaneously and in limited resolution.

One notable difference is the introduction of ads to the platform, a feature not present in the regular Prime membership. Subscribers also won't be able to access the Prime Video OTT platform on web browsers.

Despite these limitations, Prime Lite provides a good balance of cost and benefit for many consumers.

The more affordable pricing allows Amazon to reach a broader audience in India, where cost can be a major factor in subscription decisions. For users who only need basic Amazon services, Prime Lite can offer great value for money. It is a savvy move for Amazon to compete in the thriving Indian market, where rivals like Netflix are experimenting with different subscription models.