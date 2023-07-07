trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2632153
Amazon Plans To Unveil New Devices In September

Amazon's Devices & Services team is responsible for all of the various devices it manufactures, such as Kindle, Ring, Fire streaming devices, tablets, and more.

Last Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 03:07 PM IST|Source: IANS

Amazon Plans To Unveil New Devices In September

New Delhi: Amazon Devices & Services is planning to unveil its new products on September 20 at its second headquarters, also known as HQ2, in the US. "The Devices & Services team has already had a very busy year, and now that Amazon's HQ2 is officially open, it only feels right to gather there in a few months to share a bit more of what we’ve been working on. Mark your calendar for 9/20 for some news from us," David Limp, Senior Vice President of Devices and Services at Amazon, posted on LinkedIn on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Amazon has introduced a new free self-serve product customisation feature "Customise Your Product" in India, which is available across a wide selection of more than 10,000 products from 76 different categories.

The feature offers an "intuitive" customisation experience which provides visual design tools to customers to personalise products, along with a product preview option to view the final customised product in real-time.

It also allows customers to personalise a wide range of products, including window blinds, blankets, home decor, wall art, furniture, engraved pen, and many more as per their creative requirements.

