Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale: Check out top deals and discounts on Smart TVs

Amazon Prime sale is set to start from July 26 and it brings along a lot of attractive offers and discounts on various products. Now when it comes to smart TVs, there are plenty of discounts and deals that will happen when the sale starts.

This could be good news for buyers during the season of the Olympics and cricket. During the COVID-19 pandemic, people have increased the usage of TVs, laptops, and others.

People are looking to buy either Smart TVs or 4K TVs. It is therefore important to know that if you consume a lot of 4K content, then you should go ahead with a smart TV.

During the Amazon Prime Day sale, there are discounts of up to 65 percent, for specific products.

Check out the top offers on smart TVs ahead of the Amazon Prime Day sale:

Vu Premium 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (43-inch)

Vu Premium 4K Ultra HD LED TV is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor and it sports a 43-inch LED screen that has both Dolby Vision support and is also HDR 10 certified. The device usually retails at Rs 36,000.

Onida Full HD Smart IPS LED Fire TV (42-inch)

Onida Full HD LED TV doesn’t support 4K UHD resolution, but the device comes with Amazon Fire TV OS and supports features like display mirroring, Alexa voice remote, and more.

Mi 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV 4X (43-inch)

Xiaomi’s Mi 4K Ultra HD LED TV comes with a 10-bit panel (1.07 billion colours) and it sports the company’s proprietary PatchWall interface which runs on Android TV.

TCL Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV (40-inch)

TCL Smart LED TV comes with a dual-core Mali 470 graphics processor and has an 8-bit display that supports 16.7 million colours and comes with Micro Dimming and 2K HDR10 content support. It has a viewing angle of 178 degrees, while the 20W speakers support Dolby Audio.

