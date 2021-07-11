Amazon Prime Day 2021 Sale: Check the top smartphone deals and offers

Ecommerce giant Amazon India will come up with the Prime Day sale on July 26 and July 27. Amazon Prime Day 2021 already started on June 21 in many countries such as the US, the UK, Turkey, Spain, and Singapore. During this sale, Amazon plans to offer discounts and deals on products across different categories.

Amazon has not yet revealed the deals and discounts that will be available during the sale. But there are some teasers available though. Amazon will provide up to a 40% discount on mobiles and accessories along with no-cost EMI options and exchange offers.

When it comes to premium smartphones, these will be available with up to Rs 10,000 off. The EMI options will start at Rs 6,799 per month for the latest smartphones and Rs 1,499 for the best-selling smartphones. The accessories will be available at Rs 69 during the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale.

Amazon has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer a 10% discount on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards and EMI transactions.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S will be sold at a discounted rate. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, and Redmi Note 10 will also be available with discounts. Amazon will also give discounts at Redmi 9A, Redmi 9, and Redmi 9 Power. The Mi 11X 5G and Mi 10i 5G have also been teased for Prime Day 2021.

Samsung

Samsung is also planning to give discounts on the Prime Day 2021 sale. This includes the Galaxy M31s and Galaxy M51. Under crazy deals, Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M12 have been listed. The Galaxy M42 5G, Galaxy M11 and last year’s Galaxy Note 20 will also be available with discounts.

Apple

Apple iPhones will also be sold at discounted rates. While iPhone 11 will be priced below Rs 50,000 on Amazon Prime Day 2021, iPhone 12 Pro has also been teased to be available with discounts. Other iPhones will also be sold at lesser prices.

Others

Other smartphones like the Oppo A74, iQoo Z3, iQoo 7 Legend, and Tecno Spark 7T will also be sold at discounted rates on Amazon India as it has been teased.

