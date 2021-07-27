Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale ends tonight: Check top deals on Apple Watch, iPhones and Echo,

Amazon Prime Day sale is live and today, i.e. July 27 is the last day for customers to have attractive discounts and deals. The best deals are already gone on the first day itself but still there are several offers available to choose from.

Amazon is offering great discounts on products across categories, along with discounts and cashbacks. As it is the last day of the sale, it is important for you to grab the best deals available on your favourite product.

The eligibility criteria to avail these amazing offers is that one should have an Amazon Prime membership to buy products at these discounts. If you don’t have it, you can get it for Rs 329 for three months and Rs 999 a year.

Today’s Hot Deals on Amazon Prime Sale

Apple iPhone 12 Pro 128GB is sold for Rs 1,05,900 on sale against Rs 1,19,900 with a discount of Rs 14,000. Besides that, you can further avail a discount of Rs 1,250 on non-EMI transactions using HDFC Bank credit or debit cards, while an EMI transaction will come with a discount of Rs 1,750.

Realme C11 2021 which came in India at Rs 6,999 is now available at Rs 300 off and there is also an HDFC Bank discount, as well, on the phone.

Nokia G20 is available at a discounted rate of Rs 1,000. It was unveiled at Rs 12,990 and you can get a discount of Rs 1,000 through a coupon. There are bank discounts as well.

The Fire TV Stick is available at a discounted price in the sale with its price at Rs 2,399, down from the MRP of Rs 4,999. Besides that, an HDFC Bank discount on using a credit or debit card is also available.

Echo 4th Gen has seen a price cut of Rs 5,499 in the ongoing Amazon sale which means there is a sale of Rs 4,500 as the MRP of the Echo is Rs 9,999. There is an extra discount on HDFC Bank credit or debit card.

Apple Watch SE is available at the lowest price which is Rs 24,900, which is Rs 5,000 down from the original price of Rs 29,900.

