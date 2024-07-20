New Delhi: Amazon has rolled out the eighth edition of its celebrated Prime Day sale. This year the e-commerce giant has some of the biggest deals and offers from consumer electronics brands. The Amazon sale is offering unbeatable deals on some of the hottest mobile phones on the market.

Now, this is the perfect time to upgrade your smartphone with prices slashed across the board. Prime Day has seen significant growth in memberships from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in recent years, driven by the brand's ongoing investments in delivery capabilities and return experience.

Best Amazon Deals On Smartphones:

Redmi 13 5G:

Under this sale, the smartphone offers brings you a substantial discount of 22 per cent, reducing the price from the original MRP of Rs 17,999 to an attractive Rs 13,998. The smartphone runs Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14 out of the box, succeeding the Redmi 12 5G. It features a 6.79-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 450 nits peak brightness.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G AI Smartphone:

The smartphone is available at 47 per cent discount and users can purchase now for just Rs 79,999. The original MRP was Rs 1,49,999. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and comes with S-Pen in the box. The phone is loaded with a Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable battery.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G And OnePlus 12 5G (12GB RAM, 256GB Storage):

The Nord CE 4 Lite 5G smartphone receives a discount of Rs 5 per cent. The phone is now available at Rs 19,999. Under this sale, users can enjoy an 8 per cent discount on the OnePlus 12 5G smartphone, now available for Rs 59,999. The original MRP was Rs 64,999.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (Midnight Blue, 6GB, 128GB):

Under this sale, users can take advantage of a 39 per cent discount, with the price now reduced to Rs 14,999 from the original MRP of Rs 24,499. The smartphone packs a stunning visual with a 120Hz sAMOLED display and captures every moment with a 50MP triple camera featuring No Shake Cam. The phone is loaded with a 6000mAh battery. The phone gets 4 generations of OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates for a future-proof device.

Realme GT 6T:

The smartphone is priced at Rs 30,998, but with a Rs 4,000 coupon, you can purchase it for Rs 26,998. It features a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and boasts a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen with a 1.5K resolution.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G:

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G is available on Amazon at an effective price of Rs 29,999 after bank offers. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and comes with 8GB of RAM. It features a large 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a local peak brightness level of 3000 nits.

How To Get Amazon Prime Membership?

Users can become Amazon Prime members by choosing from three available plans: Prime Annual for Rs 1,499 per year, Prime Lite for Rs 799 per year, and Prime Shopping Edition for Rs 399. The Amazon Prime membership benefits include free delivery, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Reading, and Prime Gaming.