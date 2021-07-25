Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Check out offers and deals on Samsung’s upcoming products

Amazon’s much-awaited Prime Day Sale will start from July 26 and it brings several discounts and offers that the Prime members can further enjoy.

Meanwhile, South Korean smartphone maker Samsung has come up with plenty of discounts and offers for Amazon Prime members to pick from across categories. Samsung plans to launch new products along with offering great discounts on the existing lineup of TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, smartphones, etc.

In terms of products, the sale will have Samsung’s Double Door Frost Free (253L) refrigerator in Luxe Black finishes along with a new Single Door Direct Cool (198L) refrigerator that will be available in the Delight Indigo pattern.

Samsung is also launching the Terracotta bezel for its 55-inch lifestyle TV The Frame 2021.

Along with The Frame 2021, customers can also look to buy a Terracotta colour bezel with beveled type pattern for the 55-inch model. It will be available at Rs 6,749 and a special discount of up to 24% on the bezel for customers. Besides that, there is a discount of up to 31% on The Frame TV which is available at a starting price of Rs 61,990, with no-cost EMIs starting at Rs 2,583.

When it comes to Smart TVs, Samsung HD Smart TVs will be up for sale at Rs 17,490, with no-cost EMIs starting at Rs 972, and discounts of up to 16%; Samsung’s Crystal 4K UHD TVs will be available at a starting price of Rs 37,990, with discounts of up to 28%.

Samsung’s Fully Automatic washing machine range, AI-enabled Ecobubble washing machine will be sold at a discounted rate of Rs 30,999, with EMIs starting at Rs 1,722, and discounts of up to 20%. The Front Load Hygiene Steam washing machine in 6kg capacity will be available at Rs 21,999, with EMIs starting at Rs 1,833, and discounts of up to 18%. The Fully Automatic Top Load Digital Inverter model will be up for sale at Rs15,999, 25% discount, cashback, and EMI starting at Rs 1,334.

Samsung’s Side-by-Side and Convertible French Door Refrigerators will be up for sale at Rs 69,990, with EMIs starting as low as Rs 3,889 and up to 20% discount.

Samsung’s Baker Series Microwaves will be available at a starting price of Rs 9,990 with EMIs starting as low as Rs 833 and a discount of up to 20%.

