Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Now get free Prime membership with THESE Airtel, Vi postpaid plans

Amazon is set to start its Prime Day sale from July 26 as it plans to offer discounts and deals on several smartphones and other products. Only customers with Amazon Prime membership can avail discounts and deals.

Amazon Prime membership comes with a cost of Rs 999 a year and Rs 329 for 3 months or Rs 199 for 1 month. However, if you don’t have the membership yet, you can get it with the help of several Airtel and Vi postpaid plans.

During the sale, Amazon Prime members will get several discounts and offer in the purchase of products like smartphones, TVs, home appliances, Amazon devices, laptops and accessories among others. Check the list of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea postpaid plans through which you can get an Amazon Prime membership free:

Airtel Rs 499 postpaid plan

This Airtel plan comes with 75GB of data, unlimited calls and one year Amazon Prime membership, one year of Disney+ Hotstar membership, VIP service, and subscription for Airtel Secure, Wynk Music App, Airtel Xstream app Premium and Shaw Academy.

Airtel Rs 999 postpaid plan

This plan comes with three connections (1 + 2 add ons) with 210 GB of data (150+30+30), unlimited calls and one year Amazon Prime membership, one year of Disney+ Hotstar membership, VIP service, and subscription for Airtel Secure, Wynk Music App, Airtel Xstream app Premium and Shaw Academy.

Airtel Rs 1,599 postpaid plan

This Airtel plan offers two connections (1 + 1 add on) with unlimited calls, IR pack, unlimited calls and one year Amazon Prime membership, one year of Disney+ Hotstar membership, VIP service, and subscription for Airtel Secure, Wynk Music App, Airtel Xstream app Premium and Shaw Academy.

Vi Rs 499 postpaid plan

This Vodafone Idea(Vi) plan offers 75GB of data, 100 SMSs per day, one year Amazon Prime membership, a one-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, Vi Movies and TV with 200GB of data roll-over capacity.

