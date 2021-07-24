Amazon Prime Day sale 2021 to start from July 26: Check offers and deals on OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Mi 10i 5G, OnePlus 9R 5G

Ecommerce platform Amazon will start its two days Prime Day sale from July 26 and it will end on July 27. This is an every-year ritual and Amazon comes with huge discounts and gives tons of new offers to the Prime members.

This year Amazon is planning to give huge deals and discounts on categories including such as Consumer Electronics, Amazon Devices, Fashion & Beauty, Furniture, Everyday Essentials, and more to the Prime members.

Ahead of the sale, Amazon has given a sneak peek of a few offers on smartphones like Redmi Now 10T 5G, Mi 10i 5G, OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus 9R 5G, and many others. Amazon will also offer deals on flagship devices including the iPhone 12 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, and others.

Those who don’t have Prime membership, will not be able to get access to these offers and deals. Customers can buy a Prime membership for Rs 999 per year or get Rs 329 for three months. Young customers aged between 18-24 can get a Youth offer on Prime memberships and get a 50 percent discount through the two choices of plans. These customers are also eligible to get 50 percent cash back after availing of this offer.

Check the offers and discounts that will be available during the Amazon Prime sale:

Mi 10i 5G- During the sale, customers can get up to 12 Month No Cost EMI along with an exchange offer of Rs 3,000 and free screen replacement offers on select models. This smartphone comes with a 108MP Quad camera and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G octa-core processor.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is available at a discounted rate of Rs 1,000 if they exchange it with an old phone. It also comes with several bank offers. The 5G ready phone is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 1200-AI processor, a 90Hz AMOLED Display, a flagship-level 50MP triple camera with Optical Image stabilization with the Sony IMX 766 sensor, 65-Watt Fast Charge and more.

During the sale, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G would be available for Rs 13,999. The phone is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 700 processor, features a 90Hz Display, and 5000mAh Battery. It also has a primary 48-megapixel camera.

OnePlus 9R 5G is available at a discounted rate of Rs 4,000 and customers can further get more discounts using coupons and up to Rs 5,000 extra off on exchanging with an old phone.Buyers can also get up to 9 Month No EMI offers on OnePlus models.

