New Delhi: Amazon is hosting its much-awaited sale ‘the Amazon Prime Day Sale’ from July 23 onwards. The two-day sale will see many brands offering bumper discounts on top-selling products. For instance, several iPhone models will sell at discounted prices during sale days. So, if you were planning to upgrade to an Apple smartphone, this could be your chance. Customers will be able to get the latest Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, as well as iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 series at discounted prices.

One of the major deals during the Amazon Prime Day Sale is on the Apple iPhone 13 Pro smartphone. The price of the 128 GB version of the device, which usually retails at Rs 1,19,900, will come down by Rs 9000 during the sale. Thus, the price of the smartphone will come down to Rs 10,900.

The price of the Apple iPhone 13 Pro doesn't come down even during most sale days. However, customers can now finally take advantage of the massive price drop to upgrade to an Apple iPhone 13 Pro.

The iPhone 13 Pro comes with a better battery backup than iPhone 13 and previous Apple models. The smartphone comes with one of the best displays ever in a smartphone. Also, it comes with an “IP68” water-resistant rating.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro is powered by the A15 Bionic processor featuring a 16-core neural engine and 6-core CPU, and a next-generation image processor. Also, the smartphone packs a 12MP wide. 5, 12MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom and a 12MP ultrawide on the back side. On the other hand, the device features a 12MP wide lens.