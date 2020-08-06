Amazon Prime Day sale kicks off --Deals and all you need to know

New Delhi: E-commerce giant Amazon on Thursday kicked off its Prime Day sale in India.

The two day sale from August 6 to August 7 will have 300 new product launches from top brands like Samsung, Prestige, Fabindia, Dabur,Voltas, Godrej, Jabra, Microsoft Xbox, Adidas and Boat among others.

Over 100 small and medium Businesses and start-ups on Amazon.In will be launching more than 1000 new products across 17 categories on Prime Day this year.

Prime Day in India will also see artisans and women entrepreneurs from 'Karigar' and 'Saheli' offer deals on handmade products from Tribes India, Blue pottery by Aditya Blue Pottery and Jewelry from Giva, among others.

Sellers on the Karigar storefront will offer over 270- plus crafts sourced from artisans across the country.

Amazon's Prime programme has more than 150 million members in 19 countries, including India.

"Now in its fourth year in India, Prime Day starts at midnight on Thursday, August 6 and will run for 48 hours, offering members two full days of the best in shopping, savings and blockbuster entertainment from the comfort and safety of their homes," Amazon India had said in a statement.

The sale is expected to help sellers on the e-commerce marketplace make up for sales lost during the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown, which began on March 25 and went on for over two months.