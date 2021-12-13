हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amazon

Amazon Prime membership fee increasing to Rs 1,499/year, Rs 179/month from tomorrow --Know how to still get it at 50% less price

Monthly and a quarterly fee of Prime membership - which offers users access to Amazon Prime Video and one-day delivery on millions of items on the e-commerce platform - is also being hiked.

New Delhi: Amazon Prime membership fee is going to increase from tomorrow, December 14.

The price of the annual membership of its Prime programme in India will be increased by 50 percent to Rs 1499 and Rs 179 per month.

"The price of Prime memberships in IN (India) is being revised from Rs 999 to Rs 1,499 (annual plan), Rs 329 to Rs 459 (3-month plan), and Rs 129 to Rs 179 (monthly plan)," an Amazon spokesperson had said.

However, customers can still continue to avail Amazon Prime membership at 50 percent lesser price if they extend their plan or join the plan today (December 31) itself. Amazon's FAQ page reads, “Currently, you can join Prime and lock in the old price as part of a limited period offer that Amazon is running. We recommend that you renew or buy Prime as soon as possible before the offer ends on December 13, 2021, 11:59 PM.”

Prime one-day delivery is available on millions of items, while Prime Video offers unlimited access to movies, TV shows, and Amazon Originals in 10 languages.

Members also get access to 70 million songs ad-free with Amazon Music, free access to a rotating selection of thousands of books with Prime Reading as well as Prime Early Access to sale events, new product launches, and Lightning Deals as well as access to global shopping events Prime Day.

Recently, Amazon announced the launch of Prime Video Channels - a marketplace that brings content providers like discovery+, Lionsgate Play and Eros Now on one platform - in India. Acting as an intermediary, Prime Video Channels will allow Prime members the option for add-on subscriptions of (over-the-top) OTT services and stream their content on the Amazon Prime Video app and website in India.

