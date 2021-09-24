Amazon Prime Video launches bundling service in India to offer Discovery, Mubi videos

New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video on Friday introduced a bundling option in India for global and local streaming services. This means that users will be able to stream content from multiple over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms on Amazon Prime Video.

Head of Amazon Prime Video in India Gaurav Gandhi said that the Amazon Channels service will help customers using its Prime flagship loyalty programme to subscribe to multiple streaming apps on a single interface.

"We believe besides solving customer problems... multiple apps, multiple log ins... it also solves a lot for our partners where they are able to get the benefit of Prime Video's reach and ubiquitous distribution," he told Reuters.

Amazon Prime Video has partnered with streaming apps such as Discovery Inc, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp and Mubi to offer the bundle service in India.

Moreover, India is going to be the 12th country where Amazon has started offering bundled services. Prime customers are likely to get early access of the new bundling service.

Currently, Amazon charges Rs 999 to customers opting for a premium membership that offers free delivery, early access to deals during sales and free music and video streaming.



The launch of the bundling service on Amazon Prime Video has come at a time when competition from global and domestic rivals in an important market has increased in recent past months. Also Read: Sensex zooms over 350 pts to hit 60,000 for first time, Nifty crosses 17,900

The OTT platform is also betting on sports in India. For instance, it has bagged the rights for broadcasting India’s cricket matches in New Zealand. While it’s yet to be seen how the partnership will work, experts say that the company is likely to benefit from the move. Also Read: PM Modi US visit: Prime Minister meets 5 American CEOs, motivates them to invest in India: In Pics