Amazon pulls the plug on Prime Now app globally, here’s what will happen next

New Delhi: On Friday (May 21), Amazon announced that the company is pulling the plug on its Prime Now app and website. The Prime Now platform offered two-hour delivery of groceries, fruits and staples across the world.

It is important to note here that Amazon had stopped the Prime Now services in India last year. The company is now suspending the platform in other countries as well.

The two-hour deliveries were fulfilled by Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market, which were integrated into the backend on the Amazon Prime Now service.

What will happen to Prime Now?

Amazon isn’t completely doing away with the Prime Now service. Instead, the grocery delivery service will be integrated into its main platform.



In a blog post, the e-commerce giant said, “To make this experience even more seamless for customers, we are moving the experience from a separate Prime Now app onto the Amazon app and website so customers can shop all Amazon has to offer from one convenient location.”

Stephenie Landry, vice president of grocery at Amazon, said that the Prime Now platform will be completely shut down by the end of 2021. In its global markets, Amazon will now leverage its third-party partnerships to deliver groceries on time to millions of customers, who will be able to place their orders directly from its flagship app or website.

“While the experience may vary slightly by country, customers in the U.S. can shop Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market by searching those stores on Amazon.com or the Amazon app,” Landry wrote in the blog post.