Amazon quiz today, November 16: Here're the answers to win Rs 1,250

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get a Rs 1,250 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz.

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz must select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners.

Here are today's, November 16, 2022, questions of the Amazon quiz and its answer:

1. Who is now UK's first Indian first lady?

Answer: Akshata Murty

2. Rihanna made her long-awaited return to solo music with “Lift Me Up” for which film?

Answer: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

3. Karthik Meiyappan from which country took the first hat-trick of the T20 World Cup 2022?

Answer: UAE

4. This structure was built by which dynasty of Roman Emperor?

Answer: Flavian dynasty

5. This temple in Hampi is built in devotion to which God?

Answer: Shiva

How to play the quiz?

- Open the Amazon app.

- Go to the search bar.

- Search Funzone.

- Click on the Amazon daily quiz at the bottom of the interface.