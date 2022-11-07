Amazon quiz today, November 7: Here're the answers to win Rs 500

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get a Rs 500 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz.

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz must select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners.

Here are today's, November 7, 2022, questions of the Amazon quiz and its answer:

1. Robert Lewandowski, who scooped the 2021 Best FIFA Men's Player award, belongs to which country?

Answer: Poland

2. SilverLine, a semi-high-speed railway project that envisages trains running at 200 km/h, has been proposed in which state?

Answer: Kerala

3. Which of these comets was discovered in January 2021?

Answer: Comet Leonard

4. This footwear company acquired exclusive rights to which foam resin in 2004?

Answer: Croslite

5. Name the residence in which this gate is located, which served as the residence of the Ottoman Sultans.

Answer: Topkapi Palace

How to play the quiz?

- Open the Amazon app.

- Go to the search bar.

- Search Funzone.

- Click on the Amazon daily quiz at the bottom of the interface.