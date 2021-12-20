Amazon Sale: THESE accessories get massive discounts

New Delhi: The e-commerce behemoth Amazon is currently hosting Accessories Gifting Days sales, where customers can take advantage of special deals on mobile phone accessories. The Amazon sale started on December 17 and will run until December 22. On prominent brands such as Apple, boAt, Realme, Zebronics, and others, the company is offering unique perks, tempting discounts, and much more.

The deal covers everything from earbuds to phone cases, as well as power banks, headsets, cases and covers, cables and chargers, screen protectors, and more. Aside from the price reduction, customers will receive a 10% instant discount on OneCard credit cards.

The new Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case is priced at Rs 24,900, while the wireless charging case is priced at Rs 19,990. The AirPods have Active Noise Cancellation to shut out external noise, as well as a transparency mode for hearing and interacting with your surroundings. Its adjustable EQ adjusts the audio to your preferences. For a specific fit, the device comes with three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips. It's water and sweat resistant.

According to the website, the Syska 10000 mAh Power Bank costs Rs. 749. By changing the pulse width, it extends the battery life and minimises recharging energy use. All smartphones and tablets are compatible with the device. It has three USB ports, allowing you to charge three devices at once, and the Syska Power Port 100 allows you to charge several devices on the road. A small but strong LED torch is also incorporated right within the battery bank.

The Mi 10000mAh Power Bank, on the other hand, costs only Rs. 899. A huge 10,000 mAh battery with 18W quick charging powers the power bank. It offers two-way quick charging and is exceptionally light and portable, weighing only 277g. The charging efficiency of this power bank is improved by nine levels of circuit chip protection. The device includes two USB ports, allowing two devices to be charged simultaneously.

The Boult Audio AirBass TrueBuds are available for Rs. 1,299 for those looking for affordable wireless earphones. The Bluetooth 5.0 technology in the wireless earphones improves the clarity of calls and music. The earphones are nano-coated, making them waterproof and sweatproof, making them ideal for workouts. The earbuds offer auto-pairing technology, so users don't have to manually pair them with their smartphones every time. Once completely charged, the Boult Audio AirBass TrueBuds can play music for up to 8 hours.

