Amazon shoppers, save the date! Prime Day sale starts July 26 with bumper discounts. 300 plus launches

New Delhi: Amazon has finally revealed the date of its annual Prime Day sale that will kick off on July 26. The ecommerce giant said that the two-day sale will end on July 27 in India. During the sale days, there will be new launches from top brands and Small and Medium Businesses (SMB), Amazon added. Over 300 new product launches are expected to happen during the Prime Day sale.

Indian as well as global brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, boAt, Intel, Wipro, Bajaj, Eureka Forbes, and Adidas, among others, will launch their new products during the two-day sale.

In India, Amazon Prime members will be able to buy products at discounted prices during the sale days. Meanwhile, Amazon is expecting the participation of millions of artisans and weavers from Karigar, 680,000 women entrepreneurs from Amazon Saheli and 50,000 neighbourhood stores from local shops on Amazon and lakhs of other small sellers from all over India will be at Amazon Launchpad.

During the sale, over 2000 new product launches from SMBs across categories such as electronics from Action Pro, fashion products from Navlik, grooming products, jewellery sets, grocery, Khadi, handmade products from Shabari Emporium, and many more, are expected, according to a press release by Amazon. Also Read: Sensex drops 183 pts, Nifty slips below 15,700

During the Prime Day sale, Amazon will also announce the world premiere of much-anticipated movies across multiple languages such as Toofan (Hindi), Malik (Malayalam), Ikkat (Kannada), and Sarpatta Parambarai (Tamil). Also Read: Beware! THESE fake cryptocurrency apps on the Google Play Store can steal your money