Amazon Smartphone and TV Upgrade Days: Check the offers on smartphones, televisions and many more

The season of sales has finally started with ecommerce platform Amazon India announcing the Smartphone and TV Upgrade Days, further availing discounts of up to 40% on the purchase of smartphones, televisions, and smartphone accessories.

Amazon also revealed that the products which have more than 12% GST will be eligible for tax exemptions under the LTA head for employees.

During this sale, customers can get an instantaneous discount of 10% up to Rs 1,000 on the purchase of mobiles, televisions, and mobile accessories using SBI Bank credit cards or EMI payments through SBI Bank credit cards.

Besides that, there are offers of up to Rs 8,000 in exchange for old phones during the ongoing sale. There are options of no-cost EMI for up to 24 months on select phones and mobile insurance plans at a discount of 15%.

For Prime members, Amazon has no-cost EMI on HDFC bank debit and credit cards which offers even higher EMI tenures and lower payments per month starting at Rs 1,333 per month.

Check out the offers below:

Xiaomi Smartphones and TVs: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 are sold at attractive discounts, while Xiaomi’s TV ranging between 32-inch to 55-inch in size is priced at Rs 14,999. These smartphones and televisions will also be available with up to 12 months of no-cost EMI.

Samsung Smartphones and TVs: Up to 25% off is available on Samsung smartphones and users can avail up to 6 months of a no-cost EMI option. Samsung Galaxy M12 is available at a Rs 1,000 discount, while Galaxy M51 will be available with discounts up to Rs 6,000. Samsung televisions are available at a starting price of Rs 16,490. Customers will also be able to avail of additional discounts with bank offers and up to 24 months a no-cost EMI.

iPhone 12 Mini: This phone is priced at Rs 61,100 with bank offers.

Vivo smartphones: Up to 30% off is available on Vivo smartphones with an additional up to Rs 5,000 off with bank offers and an additional up to Rs 2,000 off with exchange.

OPPO smartphones: Oppo smartphones are available with up to 35% off with up to 12 months of no-cost EMI option.

LG Televisions: LG Ultra HD Smart TVs 43-inch 4K and 55-inch 4K TVs are available at a price of Rs 33,999 and Rs 48,999, respectively. There is also an additional Rs 1,500 discounts and up to 18 months no-cost EMI option.

Sony Televisions: The Sony Bravia range is priced at Rs 32,990. While the Sony 65-inch X7400H TV is available for Rs 99,999, there are additional bank discounts and up to 18 Months a no-cost EMI on Sony televisions.

TCL Televisions: TCL Android TVs are available at a discount of up to 50%.