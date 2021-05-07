हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amazon

Amazon stops annual Prime Day sale in India due to COVID-19 pandemic

Amazon, Google and several Indian firms have jumped in to help the world's second-biggest population battle coronavirus by pitching in with everything from airlifts of medical equipment and funding pledges to making medical oxygen. The event, offered only to members by Amazon, is typically held in July to boost sales.

Amazon stops annual Prime Day sale in India due to COVID-19 pandemic

Amazon.com Inc has paused its annual Prime Day sale in India, a company spokeswoman said on Friday, as the country battles a severe second wave of coronavirus infections that have left thousands dead.

In the past week, India has reported 1.5 million new infections and record daily death tolls as its hospitals run out of beds and medical oxygen.

Amazon, Google and several Indian firms have jumped in to help the world's second-biggest population battle coronavirus by pitching in with everything from airlifts of medical equipment and funding pledges to making medical oxygen.

Amazon`s plans to pause its Prime Day event in India were first reported by CNBC early on Friday.

The event, offered only to members by Amazon, is typically held in July to boost sales. The discounts are a key way Amazon markets Prime, a fast-shipping and media-streaming service that incentivizes subscribers to do more shopping on Amazon.

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AmazonAmazon Prime Day saleAmazon saleAmazon Prime Day subscribers
Next
Story

Covid-19: Here’s how you can order food on WhatsApp

Must Watch

PT20M13S

COVID-19: Supreme Court strict on Delhi oxygen crisis