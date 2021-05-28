हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amazon India

Amazon unveils Featured Articles feature in India: Here’s how it works

Amazon has unveiled a new feature on its platform in India without making much noise about it. It is aimed at helping users to spend more time on its platform. 

The ecommerce platform is said to have launched a ‘Featured Articles’ feature on Android and iOS which is hidden in the Kindle section and it provides users access to featured articles, commentary, and opinions on a variety of topics including trending articles, Entertainment, Politics and Governance, Sports, Business and Finance, Health and Fitness, Society and Lifestyle, Books, Food, Fiction, Current Affairs, Travel, and Auto.

As per a TechCrunch report, it is revealed that some of the articles are exclusively available on Amazon India’s website and that the company is also sending notifications to some Kindle users to inform them.

An Amazon spokesperson told the publication that the feature is in a testing mode and it serves articles on various subjects.

“...We remain focused on creating new and engaging experiences for our customers and as part of this endeavour, we have been testing a new service that brings articles on different topics like current affairs, books, business, entertainment, sports and lifestyle amongst others for readers,” the Amazon spokesperson told the publication.

Amazon IndiaAmazon featuresAmazon KindleAmazon Featured Articles
