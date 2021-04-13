Amazon unveils special store for IPL 2021 fans: Here are the top offers

Ecommerce platform Amazon India has come up with a special storefront in India for IPL 2021 fans and it is giving massive discounts on home appliances and accessories.

Amazon India is providing up to 40% off on TVs and up to 50 % off on ACs, refrigerators, fans, and coolers among others.

Check out the top offers:

TVs: Sony Bravia 55-inches 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV is sold for Rs 80,740 and the LG 65-inches 4K Ultra HD Smart IPS LED TV is available for Rs 80,999. OnePlus 55-inches Q1 Series 4K certified Android QLED TV is sold for Rs 62,899.

Laptops and tablets: Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 is sold for Rs 42,990 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 inches is available for Rs 14,999.

Home appliances: Samsung 198L inverter direct-cool single door refrigerator is sold for Rs 16,150. Whirlpool 265L inverter frost-free double door refrigerator is available for Rs 24,990 and the LG 1.5-ton inverter split AC is available for Rs 40, 490.

Headphones and earbuds: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds are sold for Rs 21,990 and the boAt Rockerz 255 Sports in-ear Bluetooth neckband earphones are available for Rs 1,169.

Philips MMS8085B/94 2.1 channel convertible multimedia speaker system is sold for Rs 6,499 and the Fire TV Stick is available for Rs 3,999.

