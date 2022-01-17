Amazon Vs Flipkart Sale from today, January 17: Check top smartphone deals, discounts

New Delhi: Online shopping giants Amazon and Flipkart are kicking off their Republic Day Sale and Big Savings Day Sale respectively from January 17 to January 22, offering a host of discounts on smartphones, televisions, consumer electronics, and kitchen appliances and more.

Customers using the State Bank of India’s debit and credit card can vail a 10% discount during Great Republic Day Sale. Meanwhile, ICICI Bank customers can avail 10 percent debit and credit card discount during the Big Savings Day Sale

Amazon customers will be able to buy smartphones on no-cost EMI for up to 12 months. The ecommerce major will offer up to 40% discount on top smartphones.

Check top smartphone deals, discounts on Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale

realme GT Master Edition (Cosmos Black, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Rs 29,999 discounted price

Rs 31,999 previous price

6% off

SAMSUNG Galaxy F12 (Sky Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Rs 9,699 discounted price

Rs 12,999 previous price

25% off

Extra Rs 3300 off

POCO M3 Pro 5G (Yellow, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Rs 13,999 discounted price

Rs 15,999 previous price

12% off

Extra Rs 2000 off

REDMI 9i Sport (Metallic Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Rs 8,499 discounted price

Rs 9,999 previous price

15% off

Extra Rs 1500 off

Check top smartphone deals, discounts on Amazon Republic Day Sale

Samsung Galaxy M12 (Blue,4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

Rs 9,499 discounted price

Rs 12,999 previous price

Redmi 9 Activ (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

Rs 9,199 discounted price

Rs 10,999 previous price

Tecno Spark 8T (Atlantic Blue,4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

Rs 9,299 discounted price

Rs 12,999 previous price

realme narzo 50A (Oxygen Blue, 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage)

Rs 11,499 discounted price

Rs 12,980 previous price