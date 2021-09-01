Amitabh Bachchan to roll out his NFT collection: Sholay movie poster, Madhushala poem will be up for sale

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan appears to be all set to prove again that age is just a number, especially when it comes to adopting new-age technologies. The Bollywood superstar is launching his own collection of non-fungible tokens or NFTs, becoming the first in the industry to jump on the NFT bandwagon.

For those uninitiated, NFTs are basically digital assets that represent art, music, videos, and photos, among others. Buyers and sellers usually trade in cryptocurrencies for the sale and purchase of NFTs.

NFTs use blockchain technology to ensure that the right of a token remains with the owner. The same technology is used to power cryptocurrencies. So far, the world has already witnessed the sale and purchase of NFTs worth over $2.5 billion.

Coming back to Bachchan’s NFTs, the star’s collection is expected to include some of the most unique and limited artworks.

The collection will include an autographed poster of the Sholay movie, Bachchan’s narration of the poem 'Madhushala', and more. The actor said that he has joined Rhiti Entertainment to launch his NFTs soon on the platform.

The NFTs will sell on BeyondLife.club platform, which is a partnership between Singapore-based Rhiti Entertainment and GuardianLink.io. The sale of NFTs will begin in the first week of November.

Those who are planning to buy the NFTs should take note that the collection will be sold via a bidding process. Potential customers can register themselves on the platform to take part in the bidding of Bachchan’s NFTs. Also Read: GST collection tops Rs 1 lakh crore for 2nd straight month in August

Moreover, customers can also use payments modes such as debit or credit cards for buying the NFTs on BeyondLife.Club platform.