Amul's doodle on Wordle has an error. Can you see it?

New Delhi: Wordle, a word game, is currently causing a stir on the internet. You may have heard about it on the internet or from one of your friends, and you may have even attempted it. Each day, the player must predict a five-letter word in five trials in this fascinating game.

Amul has shared a doodle based on the popular word game to keep up with the trend. The doodle depicts an Amul girl demonstrating how she correctly predicted the word "GREAT" in just three attempts.

"#Amul Topical: The internet-based word game that's gone viral!" the caption reads.

The post has over 2,400 likes and numerous comments. Others praised Amul for sharing relevant doodles, while others marvelled at the brilliance.

Unfortunately, one section of the internet was dissatisfied with the game's details. Here are the game's rules before we tell you what the problem is.

The rules are straightforward. The tile turns yellow if the player receives the letter that was part of the word. The tile glows green if the player correctly guesses a letter in the word and the position is also accurate. The tile turns grey if the player predicts anything else. Are you able to notice the mistake right now? Here's some assistance if you can't.

Josh Wardle, a software engineer from Brooklyn, created Wordle. The coolest part is that the word can be anything that exists in English. Another aspect that distinguishes this vocabulary game is that it just has one level. Each day, there is only one Wordle.

