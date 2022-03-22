Android 13 features: Users to get wallpaper effects, media controls and more

New Delhi: Last week, Google released Android 13 Developer Preview 2. People have now begun to report on the new features that have made their way into the beta version. Wallpaper effects, additional media controls, and a foreground manager are among the new features.

With a wider widget space, the newly redesigned media controls are still situated between the fast settings and notifications. The wider space now enables for the title and description of the track to be included. The media output picker has also been changed to match the design language of Android 13. Google has also added a feature that allows users to pair new devices directly from the menu.

Android 13 also has new wallpaper effects, which are referred to as Cinematic Wallpaper in the beta build. Users can use this tool to apply effects to their wallpaper. As of now, it is unknown what effects will be available, but one of them is the option for consumers to darken their wallpaper while using the device. Similar functionalities are currently available from several OEMs, such as Samsung and Xiaomi.

The task manager for Foreground Services will be situated at the bottom of the quick settings and notification panel. It will show the apps that are now running in the foreground. Users will then be able to check which programmes are actively operating, as well as stop any of these apps directly from the panel. It will also warn users of programmes that have been operating for more than 20 hours at a time and ask them whether they want to terminate them.

Instead of swiping apps from the recent apps menu, closing an app with the Foreground Services task manager will be similar to force closing apps.

Apart from these features, Android 13 will allow users to share material to neighbouring devices with a single tap.

