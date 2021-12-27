Android 13 to have notifications permission, per-app language setting: Check details here

New Delhi: Even though many smartphones have yet to receive the stable Android 12 update, information about Android 13 has begun to surface online. Major new features that may be coming to the future Android version are shown in leaked screenshots posted by XDA Developers. Under app permissions, Android 13 may add a new "Notifications" permission.

When new apps are installed in Android 13 and activated for the first time, they may ask the user for permission to send notifications, just as they do when they ask for permission to access the camera, microphone, location, storage, contacts, phone, and calendar. Apps can send notifications without the user's permission up to Android 12. The user has the option to block notifications, but the programme does not require their consent to send them.

Another major innovation that is likely to emerge with Android 13 is the ability for users to customise the phone's language usage. Up before Android 12, users could select a language in the Settings app's 'language and input section.' Some apps also let you change the language within them, but this is entirely up to the developer, and not every programme does so.

Beginning with Android 13, the feature may be controlled by the user, who will be able to change the language of a specific app from the app information screen. It implies that you may be able to select an app that works in a language other than the one used throughout your Android smartphone.

According to Android Authority, the Android 13 may include Bluetooth LE Audio compatibility. Bluetooth LE Audio is the next generation of Bluetooth audio, which not only saves power over Bluetooth audio streaming but also opens up new applications for Bluetooth devices like hearing aids and more.

By May 2022, Google is projected to introduce Android 13, dubbed Tiramisu internally, and deploy stable releases by September 2022. The leaked features may or may not appear in the final version, depending on whether or not the devs decide to keep them.

