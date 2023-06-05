topStoriesenglish2617929
NewsTechnology
GOOGLE

Android 14 May Include Advanced Memory Protection Feature

Earlier, it was rumoured that the tech giant was working on new settings for its upcoming system software update.

Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 06:04 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Android 14 May Include Advanced Memory Protection Feature

New Delhi: Tech giant Google's upcoming system software update 'Android 14' will reportedly include an advanced memory protection feature. The information was shared by Esper's Mishaal Rahman on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.

He tweeted: "I discovered a hidden 'advanced memory protection beta' feature in Android 14."

Earlier, it was rumoured that the tech giant was working on new settings for its upcoming system software update, which will allow users to set all regional preferences, removing the need to hop into every application's settings menu.

Also, it was reported that Android 14 will start blocking the installation of applications that target outdated versions of Android to help reduce the potential for malware.

Meanwhile, in April this year, the company had released the first public Beta of Android 14 with new features focused on system navigation, privacy, performance, and user customisation to both developers and early adopters.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?