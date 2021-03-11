Android Malware Alert! Uninstall THESE apps to keep your bank account safe from hackers

Android is one of the most used operating systems in the world. The operating system has tons of customisation options baked into it and has an open-source structure in its DNA, this very fact somehow goes against privacy and raises concerns over security. Researchers have released a list of eight dangerous apps that can be a great threat to your privacy.

According to Check Point Research, "Clast82" a malware dropper was spreading from eight malicious apps. The unique thing about this dropper is that it is custom-designed to deliver financial malware. The dropper is not traced by the Google Play Protect.

The dropper installs AlienBot Banker, a variant of malware that remotely injects malicious code into legitimate financial applications. The Clast82 does not stop there, it also installs MRAT, a program that gives third parties remote access to your mobile.

These two programs together can take over your phone and hijack the banking apps, intercept the two-factor authentication (2FA) codes and in no time, can steal your financial data. "Upon taking control of a device, the attacker has the ability to control certain functions, just as if they were holding the device physically, like installing a new application on the device, or even control it with TeamViewer," researchers said.

The researchers have released a list of eight apps from the Google Play Store that can drain your bank account and even bypass the two-step authentication. We at Zee News, suggest all the users kindly check the apps from this article and make sure that you do not install these apps on your smartphone.

1. Cake VPN (com.lazycoder.cakevpns)

2. Pacific VPN (com.protectvpn.freeapp)

3. eVPN (com.abcd.evpnfree)

4. BeatPlayer (com.crrl.beatplayers)

5. QR/Barcode Scanner MAX (com.bezrukd.qrcodebarcode)

6. Music Player (com.revosleap.samplemusicplayers)

7. tooltipnatorlibrary (com.mistergrizzlys.docscanpro)

8. QRecorder (com.record.callvoicerecorder)

Users are requested to do not install these apps. In case, you have any of these apps installed on your phone, quickly install the app right away.

Live TV