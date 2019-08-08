close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Android

Android Q's final beta released ahead of official launch

Many new features, such as the dark mode and gestural navigation, were announced at Google's I/O 2019 Conference, with these upcoming updates focussed on polish before the consumer launch.

Android Q&#039;s final beta released ahead of official launch

San Francisco: As the launch day for Android Operating System's (OS) next iteration approaches, the tech giant has just rolled out the sixth and final beta version of Android Q.

"We've made further refinements to Gesture Navigation in Beta 6 based on user feedback. First, to ensure reliable and consistent operation, there's a 200dp vertical app exclusion limit for the Back gesture. Second, we've added a sensitivity preference setting for the Back gesture," The Verge on Wednesday quoted the company as saying.

Many new features, such as the dark mode and gestural navigation, were announced at Google's I/O 2019 Conference, with these upcoming updates focussed on polish before the consumer launch.

Fully gestural navigation is a major feature of Android Q OS.

When the OS' beta 5 version was launched, it was announced that gesture navigation would not work with third-party home apps at launch.

Across the Android ecosystem, there are currently a million gesture systems out there thanks to OEM skins, but Google announced at I/O that it will standardize Android navigation around Google's Android Q implementation, according to the Arstechnica.

 

Tags:
AndroidAndroid OSAndroid QGoogle
Next
Story

Paytm to allow scanning of any QR code to make insta-payment at offline retail stores

Must Watch

PT33M8S

Watch Debate: Why left is supporting Pakistan on Article 370?