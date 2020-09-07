Android user alert! 6 malicious apps infected with Joker malware removed from Google play store

New Delhi: Malwares and spywares have constantly bugged smartphone users. But there is one old malware that seems to be an adamant one, cropping up on Google time and again.

The old malware on Google called 'Joker' has invaded Google’s official application market. Cyber security firm Pradeo has identified 6 new apps with Joker malware on Google Play. Pradeo said that these infected applications on Google Play account for nearly 200.000 installs.

"Joker is a malicious bot (categorized as Fleeceware) which main activity is to simulate clicks and intercept SMS to subscribe to unwanted paid premium services unbeknownst to users. By using as little code as possible and thoroughly hiding it, Joker generates a very discreet footprint that can be tricky to detect," Pradeo said in a blog post.

What are the 6 malicious apps infected with Joker malware?

The 6 malicious apps infected with Joker malware have been removed from Google play store. These apps are Safety AppLock, Convenient Scanner 2, Push Message-Texting & SMS, Emoji Wallpaper, Separate Doc Scanner and Fingertip GameBox.

The security firm has also advised users to immediately delete them from their device to avoid fraudulent activities.

“The infected applications have now been deleted from Google Play, but are still installed on the devices of their users,” Pradeo said.

Google had identified Bread (also known as Joker), a large-scale billing fraud family in early 2017, identifying apps designed solely for SMS fraud.

In a blogpost in January this year, Google wrote, “As the Play Store has introduced new policies and Google Play Protect has scaled defenses, Bread apps were forced to continually iterate to search for gaps. They have at some point used just about every cloaking and obfuscation technique under the sun in an attempt to go undetected. Many of these samples appear to be designed specifically to attempt to slip into the Play Store undetected and are not seen elsewhere.”