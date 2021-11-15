हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Joker malware

Android Users Alert! Uninstall THESE 7 apps with Joker malware

QRcode Scan, EmojiOne keyboard, Battery Charging Animations Battery Wallpaper, Dazzling Keyboard, Volume Booster Loud Sound Equaliser, Super Hero Effect, and Classic Emoji Keyboard are the seven apps that have been identified to have Joker virus. 

Android Users Alert! Uninstall THESE 7 apps with Joker malware

New Delhi: Nowadays, a lot of apps are being infected with malware. The Joker malware has already been discovered in seven Android apps. Despite the fact that these apps have been deleted from the Google Play Store after being detected, users may still have downloaded them and have them on their phones. The Joker malware is capable of infiltrating smartphones and subscribing users to payment services without their permission.
 
50,000 people have downloaded the EmojiOne Keyboard app out of all of them.

Fortunately, apart from the  EmojiOne Keyboard software,  none had a large number of downloads. An Android malware expert at Kaspersky discovered the malicious apps first, and said they were being used to propagate Joker malware. The analyst resorted to Twitter to provide a warning about the seven apps in question. Tatyana Shishkova, an analyst, has been revealing a slew of malware-infected Android apps on the Google Play Store.

It is strongly urged that users do not download software from sources other than the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Now, because apps downloaded from these legitimate shops may still include malware, it is recommended that you read the app's comments area to determine whether or not the programme is safe to download.

