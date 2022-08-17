New Delhi: The most recent major update of Microsoft's Windows NT operating system, Windows 11, was made available in October 2021. For any Windows 10 devices that fulfill the new Windows 11 system requirements, it is a free upgrade to its predecessor, Windows 10 (2015). Microsoft's most recent operating system, Windows 11, is being used on billions of devices. Given the numerous new features it offers, it has a strong adoption rate, and people are gradually switching from Windows 10 to Windows 11.

The majority of its features are mainly cosmetic adjustments. The OS is successful overall because of the revamped start menu, out-of-the-box Dark mode with automated layout switching, and other features. In addition to these glitzy features, the OS also notifies you whenever you install a new program from the Microsoft shop.

You can also see notifications for applications that you have downloaded from the web. It sounds fantastic since you can keep informed, but it occasionally becomes bothersome.

Having said that, turning off notifications for some or all of the apps may help you stay concentrated. Furthermore, whenever you open the app, you may check the updates you have received, whether they are on or off.

In Windows 11, you can quickly turn off app alerts for specific apps or for all apps. You can maintain concentration on the task you are working on on the screen by turning off notifications. You have the choice to disable notifications only for certain of the irksome apps. For instance, the constant rush of messages from groups and channels on apps like Telegram or WhatsApp may make it difficult for you to work. So, turn off notifications of the apps from which you are distracting from your goal.

Here's the step-by-step guide to turn off notifications in Windows 11

- Click on the Windows start menu icon.

- Click on the Settings option. Then on the Notification option.

- Scroll down and select the app which wants to disable notifications.

- Turn off the notification toggle switch.

Once you complete the steps your notifications will be disabled.