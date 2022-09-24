NewsTechnology
APPLE IPHONE

Apple addresses camera shake issue on new iPhone Pro models with iOS 16.0.2 update

The shaking of the camera was seemingly caused by the second-generation sensor-shift OIS system in the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max`s main camera. 

Edited By:  Shubham Singh|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 04:37 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • The shaking of the camera was seemingly caused by the second-generation sensor-shift OIS system in the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max`s main camera.
  • There were some complaints about the new copy/paste prompt that came with iOS 16.
  • The update also fixes an issue that was apparently breaking touch input for some users.

Trending Photos

Apple addresses camera shake issue on new iPhone Pro models with iOS 16.0.2 update

New Delhi: American tech giant Apple has rolled out a fix for the camera shaking issue that some users have been facing on their iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max smartphones.According to GSM Arena, the problem is now being addressed as an iOS 16.0.2 update is rolling out to iPhones ahead of schedule.

The shaking of the camera was seemingly caused by the second-generation sensor-shift OIS system in the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max`s main camera. Some users reported loud shaking and grinding noises coming from the camera when opening a non-Apple app that used the camera and make the camera unusable for these apps. 

Not all units were affected though.With the update other fixes were issued as well. There were some complaints about the new copy/paste prompt that came with iOS 16. It would ask users permission to copy and paste content between apps and its frequency was apparently annoying some users, reported GSM Arena.

The update also fixes an issue that was apparently breaking touch input for some users with unresponsive touch input following a display replacement affecting iPhone X, XR, and iPhone 11.

As per GSM Arena, the update is now rolling out to all supported iPhones. To get the update head into Settings, then General and finally Software Update.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PFI terrorist organization, then why delay in ban?
DNA Video
DNA: Global analysis of 'hate crime' against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: System silent on heavy bags weighing student down
DNA Video
DNA: Why system doesn't prevent cities from drowning in rainwater?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 23, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Operation 'All Out' against PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal's unreasonable lie at United Nations
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims 'fascinated' after meeting Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral