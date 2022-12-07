topStoriesenglish
Technology
APPLE

Apple adds karaoke feature to its music service; Now users will able to do THIS

According to the business, Apple Music Sing mode will be made available to all Apple Music customers worldwide later this month on gadgets including the iPhone, iPad, and brand-new Apple TV 4K.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 02:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Based in Cupertino A new karaoke option has been added by Apple to its music service. The "Apple Music Sing" is a karaoke-style option built into Apple Music that utilises real-time lyrics. With customizable vocals, it enables users to sing along to millions of songs while hearing their own voices.

According to the business, Apple Music Sing mode will be made available to all Apple Music customers worldwide later this month on gadgets including the iPhone, iPad, and brand-new Apple TV 4K. "The lyrical experience in Apple Music is routinely one of the most well-liked aspects of our service, "the vice president of Apple Music and Beats, Oliver Schusser, remarked.

We wanted to develop this product further to enable even greater involvement with music through singing because we already know how much our customers around the world enjoy singing along to their favourite songs. It's incredibly entertaining, and our customers will adore it "Schusser remarked.

This new karaoke-style mode, according to the business, has features like changeable vocals, background vocals, and a duet view while showing users real-time lyrics. The Cupertino-based startup will soon offer more than 50 comparative playlists to Sing. These will include world-renowned anthems, choruses, duets, and epic karaoke tunes.

