Apple AirPods Max Headphones Launched In India With USB-C Connectivity; Check Specs, Price

AirPods Max Headphones: Apple has finally upgraded its over-ear headphones after 4 years and has rolled out the AirPods Max in the Indian market. The device comes with five new colour options: Midnight, Blue, Purple, Orange, and Starlight, and USB-C connectivity. The tech giant also revealed that the updated AirPods Max will support new features with the upcoming iOS 18 update.

Notably, Apple introduced the new headphones, along with new iPhones and Apple Watch models, on Monday at its “Glowtime” event. The AirPods Max features a stainless steel headband frame with a breathable knit mesh canopy.

AirPods Max Headphones Price in India and Availability

The premium headphones are priced at Rs 59,900, and users can purchase them for Rs 9,317 per month with instant cashback and No Cost EMI. Consumers can pre-order starting today, and they will be available from September 20.

AirPods Max Headphones Specifications

The premium headphones sport a 40-mm Apple-designed dynamic driver. They are equipped with an Apple-designed H1 chip in each ear cup. However, the company did not specify whether this update includes any internal hardware changes, such as an upgraded H2 chip.

The headphones come with various features, including Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and spatial audio. They also include a 'Digital Crown' feature for controlling audio, answering or ending phone calls, and summoning Siri.

The wearable device offers a Transparency mode that allows users to hear their surroundings while still enjoying their music, creating an immersive, theatre-like experience.

According to the company, the AirPods Max offer up to 20 hours of battery life with Active Noise Cancellation and spatial audio enabled.