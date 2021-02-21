Apple AirPods to get similar features like Pro model: Smaller stem, silicone ear tips and many more

Apple AirPods will be launched in a few months and now a leaked image shows a glimpse of the accessory, AirPods case and earbuds also.

Previously, it was mentioned that the design of new Airpods will be similar to the current Airpods Pro which features a smaller stem and silicone ear tips. However, they will be lacking high-end features such as Active Noise Cancellation. The leaked image by the 52Audio website shows the same design.

In terms of design, the charging case is seen to be less rectangular than what is seen in the case of Airports Pro. Also, there will be a LED charging indicator at the front and it will have a shorter stem.

It is also expected to have touch controls like the Pro model and will also offer similar five hours of continuous audio playback as what we got from the second-generation AirPods.

The new AirPods will also have the Spatial Audio feature. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had earlier said that mass production of the new AirPods will take place sometime in the first half of this year.