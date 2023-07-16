trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636249
NewsTechnology
APPLE AIRTAG

Apple AirTag Helps Police To Recover Stolen Bronze Memorial Vases Worth Over Rs 50 Lakh

A Texas family became fed up with gravesite robbers and installed a hidden AirTag to capture them in the act. The family didn't anticipate that their smart use of AirTag would help authorities find stolen bronze memorial vases valued at more than $62,000.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 02:27 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Apple AirTag Helps Police To Recover Stolen Bronze Memorial Vases Worth Over Rs 50 Lakh Apple

New Delhi: An Apple AirTag has helped to track stolen possessions, resulting in the burglar's arrest. The victim's handbag and the car keys, which contained an electronic device linked to the fob, were taken by the burglar Dylan Balmer when he broke into her home through an unlocked door.

"Although he unlocked the car using the keys, he refrained from stealing any of its contents during the early morning break-in at the Hartlepool property," reports AppleInsider.

According to the proceedings at Teesside Crown Court, after being located, Balmer was confronted by the victim at a Premier Inn nearby for having her keys. CCTV footage from a nearby hotel helped identify him. Balmer, who pleaded guilty, received a 15-month imprisonment term.

cre Trending Stories

Meanwhile, last month, an AirTag had helped to bust robbers who stole more than $62,000 in thefts.

A Texas family became fed up with gravesite robbers and installed a hidden AirTag to capture them in the act. The family didn't anticipate that their smart use of AirTag would help authorities find stolen bronze memorial vases valued at more than $62,000.

 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded