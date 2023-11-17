trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2689084
NewsTechnology
APPLE IPHONE

Apple Announces RCS Support Coming On iPhones Next Year, Know What It Is - Explained

The integration of RCS in iPhones would help in providing seamless and interoperable communication for cross-platform messages between iPhone and Android users. Currently, Apple uses own-developed iMessage and SMS/MMS protocols.

Written By Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 01:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Apple plans RCS chats in iPhones next year.
  • RCS provides upgraded, rich communication to users.
  • RCS is popular messaging service and being used by Samsung, Google, etc.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Apple Announces RCS Support Coming On iPhones Next Year, Know What It Is - Explained Apple is using iMessage and SMS/MMS messaging services in Iphones as of now. File Photo

New Delhi: Apple is reportedly planning to introduce RCS (Rich Communication Services) messaging in iPhones next year with a software update alongside imessage and GSM SMS and MMS. The move comes amid pressure from competitors like Samsung and Google and pressure from regulators such as European Union.

The integration of RCS in iPhones would help in providing seamless and interoperable communication for cross-platform messages between iPhone and Android users. Currently, Apple uses own-developed iMessage and SMS/MMS protocols. Basically, RCS chats and iMessages are different messaging services. Conversation between someone with Google’s RCS chats and someone with Apple iMessage are sent through SMS/MMS.

Earlier, Apple was reluctant to adopt the RCS protocol in iPhones. Many reports quoted the Apple CEO denying any possibility of incorporating this technology into the company's flagship phones.

What is RCS Protocol?

RCS which stands for Rich Communication Services provides an upgraded, rich messaging experience. When you use RCS chats, your messages are sent with the Rich Communication Services protocol over Wi-fi and mobile data. The feature in the technology includes:

Show you when someone is typing.

Offer read receipt, which show when someone has read or received your message.

Send messages over mobile data and Wi-Fi.

Let you share files and high-resolution photos.

These features are available when you send messages with SMS/MMS protocol. RCS chats will be turned on only when all the participants in a conversation have RCS.

How does RCS different from iMessage and SMS/MMS?

The protocol Apple has been using so far is iMessage and SMS/MMS. iMessage protocol is developed by Apple and allows to send texts, photos or videos to another iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Mac over Wi-Fi or mobile data networks. Until now, if Apple users have to send messages to other mobile phones apart from Apple’s, then they use SMS/MMS protocol.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did youth start falling into the trap of diabetes?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Israel's Operation Al-Shifa?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for pollution due to firecrackers in Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Elvish take name of Fazilpuria?
DNA Video
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?