Apple Begins Rolling Out iOS 17 Globally Today, When Will It Be Available For Indian Customers?

New Delhi: There’s a good news for Apple customers as the tech giant begins rolling out new operating system update ‘iOS 17’ across the world. Apple first announced iOS 17 in WWDC in June and previewed the features that would later available to users in the coming update.

Apple announced in ‘Wonderlust’ event on September 12 that it will roll out iOS 17 update from September 18.

Are you interested when it will be available for India users?

Apple iOS 17 update will begin available for Indian users from September 18 at 10:30 pm.

What are all new and exciting features?

Personalised contact posters: The update provides a new way for users to express themselves. Users can customise how they appear, bringing a completely new look to incoming calls, and choose beautiful treatments for photos or Memoji, as well as eye-catching typography and font colors.

Facetime

The amazing feature now supports audio and video messages so when users call someone who isn’t available, they can share a message that can be enjoyed later.

It becomes more expressive with Reactions such as hearts, balloons, firework, laser breams, rain and more.

Big updates to Messages

Messages gets significant updates with iOS 17, including an all-new stickers experience with new emoji stickers and the ability to create Live Stickers by lifting subjects from photos. Users can also add effects to Live Stickers that bring them to life, and a new drawer in the keyboard puts all of a user’s stickers in one place for easier access across iOS.

Easier sharing with AirDrop and NameDrop

AirDrop makes it easy to share a file with a colleague or send photos to a friend in seconds, and with iOS 17, AirDrop gets new ways to share. NameDrop allows users to easily share contact information by simply bringing their iPhones together, or by bringing an iPhone and Apple Watch together.

Standby Displays

iOS 17 introduces StandBy, giving users a full-screen experience with glanceable information designed to be viewed from a distance when iPhone is on its side and charging.

StandBy is perfect on a nightstand, kitchen counter, or desk, and can be personalised to display a range of beautiful clock styles, favourite photos, or widgets, including Smart Stacks, which surface the right widgets at the right time.