Apple decides to reduce production of AirPods due to boom in cheaper wireless earphones

Apple AirPods are the most elite and top-selling products. However, with cheaper headphones making their wave into the market, these AirPods are losing their value in terms of sale.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has further asked the manufacturing lines to cut the production of AirPods by 25 to 30% as it is facing tough competition from cheaper wireless earphones and the sales fell short of the expectations.

As per Nikkei Asia, Apple is planning to make AirPods between 75 million and 85 million units for 2021 as against its previous plans of making more products. This clearly shows that the demand for these products has definitely reduced.

"The levels of inventory [in warehouses] and in-store stocks of AirPods are currently high ... and demand is not as strong as expected,” said the report. Last year, Apple had asked its manufacturing partners to make around 80 million to 90 million AirPods units.

Now a lot of them are unsold and therefore, Apple AirPods price has also been reduced from Rs 24,900 to Rs 20,900.

Apple is facing stiff competition in the market where brands such as boAt, Realme, Noise, and Redmi have been selling truly wireless earphones for as low as Rs 2,000.





